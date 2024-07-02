Heavy rainfall continues to batter Mizoram on July 2. All schools across Mizoram will remain closed on Tuesday in response to the adverse weather conditions.

A major road blockage between Aizawl's Chanmari and Ramhlun locality has further exacerbated travel woes for residents. The blockage is attributed to landslides triggered by continuous rains.

Earlier, on July 1, a college in Aizawl, the Government Zirtiri Residential Science College, announced the postponement of classes due to unsafe road conditions and landslide risks. The college administration has rescheduled the reopening of classes to July 5, 2024, with a General Body Meeting planned on the same day. Regular classes will commence from July 8, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

The Local Council of Aizawl's Salem Veng has also advised 20 families to relocate to safer areas amidst concerns over the weather conditions.

In response to the ongoing weather challenges, the Mizoram government has issued a public notice warning residents about potential heavy rainfall and associated risks across multiple districts. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted intensified precipitation for the region.