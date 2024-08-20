In response to the relentless downpour affecting Mizoram, the district administrations of Aizawl and Kolasib have announced the closure of all schools on Tuesday. This precautionary measure is intended to safeguard students from potential hazards associated with the severe weather conditions.

Since Monday, Aizawl and surrounding areas have experienced continuous rainfall, which has led to minor landslides in several locations. The decision to close schools comes as a preventive step to ensure the safety of children amidst these adverse conditions.

Authorities from the state’s disaster management and rehabilitation department reported no casualties related to the rain so far.