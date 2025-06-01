In light of continued heavy rainfall and associated hazards, the Aizawl District administration has ordered the closure of all schools on Monday, June 2, 2025, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.





The directive comes following alarming weather forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predict further intense rainfall and possible natural hazards, including landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across several parts of the district. After a detailed review of the situation and consultation with the Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority (ADDMA), the district administration deemed it necessary to suspend school attendance for the day.





The order, issued under the authority of Sections 30(2)(v) and 34(m) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, applies to all heads of schools within the district. Officials have warned that any non-compliance with the directive may result in legal action under Section 51(b) of the same Act.





The administration urged citizens to remain alert and follow all safety advisories as unpredictable weather conditions continue to pose risks in the region.