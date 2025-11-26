Mizoram schools set to make debut at Reading Decathlon in Indore

For the first time, two schools from Mizoram—Mount Carmel School and La Montessori School—have been selected to participate in the prestigious Reading Decathlon, organised by Food4thought, scheduled to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on November 29.

Four students who emerged as winners in the State Level Competition will represent Mizoram: Rebek Malsawmzuali and Krista Roluahpuia Khiangte from Mount Carmel School, and Malsawmhlui Pachuau and Joshua Lalawmpuia from La Montessori School.

Ahead of their departure, Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) Chairman Malsawmzuala Ralte addressed the students at the MYC Conference Hall on Wednesday, congratulating them for being the state’s first representatives at the Decathlon and urging them to continue cultivating strong reading habits and bring pride to Mizoram.