Aiming to inspire the younger generation, Mizoram Minister for Sports & Youth Services, Lalnghinglova Hmar, inaugurated the Mizoram Science Mela 2024 on Monday at the Innovation Facility Centre, MINECO. The event, organized by the Sports & Youth Services Department in collaboration with the Mizoram Science, Technology, and Innovation Council (MISTIC), forms a significant part of the ongoing 28th Youth Festival.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Hmar highlighted the challenges and importance of studying science, urging students to approach the subject with diligence and enthusiasm. He emphasized the need for youth to transition from being mere consumers of technology to becoming innovative producers, leveraging modern technological resources readily available online.

The Minister also called for a shift in perspective, encouraging students to embrace science with a fresh and progressive attitude.

This year's Science Mela features participation from 25 students representing various districts of Mizoram. The winners will gain the prestigious opportunity to showcase their talent at the 28th National Youth Festival, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from January 12 to 26, 2024.



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