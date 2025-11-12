Mizoram: Scrutiny completed for 2-Dampa (ST) by-election; officials report peaceful polling and high voter turnout

The scrutiny process for the 2-Dampa (ST) Assembly Constituency bye-election, held on November 11, was conducted on Wednesday under the supervision of General Observer M.T. Reju, IAS, at the office of Returning Officer Malsawmzuala.

Assistant Returning Officers and election agents representing the candidates attended the scrutiny session.



Returning Officer Malsawmzuala briefed those present on the scrutiny procedures outlined by the Election Commission of India under Form 17A and confirmed that no complaints had been received regarding the polling process. He also noted that voting at Bawlte Polling Station had resumed smoothly following a VVPAT replacement.

General Observer M.T. Reju commended the cooperation of all stakeholders and encouraged agents to raise any pending issues, appreciating the efforts made to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election.

According to official data, Hruiduk Polling Station recorded the highest voter turnout at 93.09%, while Zopui Polling Station saw the lowest at 75.86%, reflecting strong participation across the constituency.