'Save The Riparian'-the massive cleaning campaign for gorges and rivers in Aizawl launched its second phase on Wednesday.

The second phase commenced from the Khatla locality of Aizawl

The second phase will cover cleaning of Tlawng Lui or river which is the source of river flowing into the PHE Third Phase water supply centre.

This phase will stretch over 30 days.

Mali Hauhnar, Assistant Secretary of Save the Riparian project stated that the first phase of the the Riparian’s campaign was carried out for 20 days where they launched a massive cleanup of two drains at two of Aizawl’s localities.

“We have constructed garbage traps at the drains during the first phase of our campaign but we will have to find an alternative as the trap are causing problems,” Mali said.



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The second phase starts from Tuikual Lui or river that lies between the two localities of Khatla and Tuikual.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony of the second phase of the Save the Riparian project, the President of Khatla Young Mizo Association (YMA) Lalrimawia said, “This project will bring shame to residents of the locality when dirt and garbage are cleaned out; but it is important that we take this as a challenge and the locality of Khatla will continue to support this project.”

Mali said, “Our drains are so dirty that people have the habit of dumping their garbage and septic tanks into the drains.”

Furthermore, she added that the garbage destroyed the ecosystem and brought misery to those who depend on the river for their livelihood.

“Our drains must be clean for us to have a healthy life as these drains join the river which is a source of our water supply. We are happy to have a positive influence among the youths, and we again appeal to the public to stop using the drains as their dumping ground,” Mali concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Save the Riparian Project was launched on March 26, 2024, in Aizawl to clean the gorges of the city that adjoins the river. The first phase had sponsorship from Government Departments like UD&PA, AMC and PHE, and was supported by several private volunteers as well as financial support.