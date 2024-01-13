A new species of coral snake has been discovered in Mizoram. The discovery has been made by the Mizoram University's zoology department researchers and their peers from outside the state.

The researchers have named the new coral snake species as Sinomicrurus Gorei, after a medical officer Dr Gore from the British regime era. Locally, it is known as Rul Thi Hna due to its resemblance to a local Mizo necklace known as Thi Hna.

The discovery has been made during the study of skeletons and DNA of coral snakes in the state. Following the discovery, the the foundings were published in the British Science Journal, Systematics & Biodiversity on January 10.

A total of nine Sinomicrurus coral snakes have been found globally, making the fresh discovery in Mizoram to be the tenth one. Before this, only one species, named Sinomicrurus Macclellandi, had been found in Northeast India.