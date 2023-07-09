The Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat has decided to cancel the recent appointments of 11 posts following allegations of nepotism leveled by student bodies. The student organizations claimed that nine of the appointed candidates were close relatives of the Speaker of the House and the Commissioner and Secretary of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. The controversy sparked mass protests and demands for a fair and transparent recruitment process.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent student body, led the mass protest in Aizawl on July 7, calling for the cancellation of the appointments. Lalnunmawia Pautu, President of MZP, expressed concerns about the fairness of the recruitment process, stating that the close familial connections between the appointed candidates and the high-ranking officials raised suspicions of nepotism.

In response to the allegations, Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Lalrinliana Sailo defended the appointments, stating that all recruitments and appointments were conducted in accordance with The Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1995. He further highlighted that the Mizo Students' Union (MSU) had filed a Right to Information (RTI) inquiry, and he urged the organizations to await the response before drawing conclusions.

On July 5, 2023, the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued a press release asserting that the recruitment for all 11 posts had been conducted fairly under The Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1995 (Amended). The press release emphasized that canceling the appointments would not be feasible as it could lead to legal repercussions.

The secretariat acknowledged that it had been grappling with understaffing issues for a considerable period and asserted that the recruitment was essential to address this long-standing problem. The press release also provided details of the advertisement for the posts, which were published in Mizo Aw and Dingdi newspapers on January 25 and 26. It further mentioned the number of candidates who appeared for the exams conducted as part of the recruitment process.

In an attempt to address the concerns and resolve the issue, the chief minister of Mizoram invited leaders of MZP and MSU to his office, urging them to submit a written complaint. However, the student bodies remain steadfast in their demand for the cancellation of the appointments and have announced plans for further protests, including a potential total bandh, if their demands are not met.

Among the individuals appointed to the disputed posts are Melissa Lalremruati, daughter-in-law of the speaker, Vanlalruati Sailo, daughter of the Speaker, H Rebecca VL Ruatsangi, niece of the Speaker, Samuel Lalremruata Zote, son of the current Commissioner & Secretary, and Lalhmangaihzuali Khawlhring, daughter of K Lalnghakliana, a close friend of the Speaker.