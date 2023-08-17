To safeguard the secular fabric of Mizoram and counter the rising influence of Hindutva in the region, the Mizoram Secular Alliance (MSA) has been established in Mizoram. Spearheaded by the Indian National Congress, the alliance aims to unite various regional parties against the perceived encroachment of religious intolerance and divisive politics.

Dr. Lallianchhunga, spokesperson for the Mizoram Congress, emphasized that the MSA has been formed as a response to growing concerns regarding the spread of Hindutva ideology. Mizoram, known for its cultural diversity and harmonious coexistence, is determined to stand firm against any force that threatens these values.

This initiative has garnered early support from significant players in Mizoram's political landscape. The Mizoram Peoples Convention (MPC) and the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), both regional parties, have already aligned themselves with the MSA. Their participation underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for a united front.

Dr. Lallianchhunga's statement draws attention to the changing religious landscape in India since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in 2014. India, once celebrated for its diverse religious tapestry, has faced increased scrutiny for religious freedom violations. Mizoram's leaders refuse to remain passive observers as these events unfold.

The MSA's objective is to unite not only political parties but also the people of Mizoram who value its secular essence. While the coalition's initial members are the Mizoram Peoples Convention and the Zoram Nationalist Party, hopes are high that other influential parties, such as the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), might join forces. The key, as Dr. Lallianchhunga put it, is for them not to be influenced by fear or financial support from the BJP.

In a show of solidarity, the Mizoram Secular Alliance held its inaugural press conference at the Press Club in Aizawl, where representatives from each participating political party were present. The alliance intends to amplify its message by organizing a public rally or gathering in the near future. The intention is clear: to safeguard Mizoram's cherished secular values and resist any divisive forces that threaten the unity of the region.