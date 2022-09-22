In a major operation against anti-national activities, the Lunglei Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) under Spear Corps recovered a huge cache of tactical and war-like stores near Niawthlang village of Siaha district on September 21, 2022.

Five Myanmar nationals and two Indian nationals were also apprehended.

The operation was launched by troops of the Lunglei Battalion along with Police representatives from Siaha Police Station based on specific information on September 21, 2022.

The team had specific information about the movement of tactical and war-like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar in two Sumo vehicles.

The Joint team utilized the cover of darkness and mental ingenuity to intercept the said vehicles and carried out a search leading to the recovery.

The stores recovered were of military-grade and hence the same being used for anti-national activities against their own people, by insurgents based in Myanmar, cannot be ruled out.

The recoveries include radio sets, tactical vests, tactical gloves, air guns, air gun pellets, combat uniforms, and boots worth Rs 15,92,900.