The security forces in Mizoram seized contraband from drug smugglers on 21 instances between May 5 and June 14.

The contraband which includes heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis, apart from areca nuts and foreign cigarettes, was worth Rs 78.19 crore in the grey market, police sources said.

Earlier on June 12, in a major drug haul, heroin worth Rs 31 crore was seized in Mizoram and a Myanmarese and four Assam residents were arrested.

Also Read: Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 31 crore seized; Myanmarese national among 5 arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department raided two locations in Aizawl and seized 6.05 kg of the drug in the last two days.

Around 248 gm of heroin was seized from the Bawngkawn area of Aizawl on Saturday and an alleged peddler, identified as N Ngolang (55), a resident of the Tahan area of Myanmar, was arrested, he said.