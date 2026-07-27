Mizoram seeks ASF disaster status as minister meets NDMA; IAS officer Sushil Singh joins talks

Mizoram Minister of State for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Prof. Lalnilawma, accompanied by Sushil Singh, IAS, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, held a high-level meeting with the leadership of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on July 27, seeking enhanced disaster preparedness measures and urging the Centre to notify African Swine Fever (ASF) as a disaster.

The meeting reviewed Mizoram's disaster risk reduction priorities and explored measures to strengthen the state's preparedness and resilience against natural hazards.

Given Mizoram's vulnerability to earthquakes, landslides, forest fires and other disasters, discussions focused on the progress of proposals submitted under the National Earthquake Risk Mitigation Programme (NERMP) and the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Programme (NLRMP), along with other mitigation projects proposed by the state.

Prof. Lalnilawma highlighted the significant economic losses caused by recurring African Swine Fever outbreaks and urged the NDMA to consider the state's proposal to classify ASF as a disaster, enabling financial assistance for affected farmers and the pig-rearing sector.

The meeting also discussed strengthening the institutional capacity of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), expanding community-based disaster preparedness through the Aapda Mitra programme and enhancing regional coordination among northeastern states.

NDMA emphasised the need for risk-informed land-use planning, resilient infrastructure, strict enforcement of building by-laws and greater public awareness to minimise disaster risks. The authority also encouraged the state to strengthen school safety through disaster management plans and regular preparedness drills.

The meeting concluded with the NDMA reaffirming its commitment to providing technical guidance and institutional support to the Mizoram government for implementing disaster risk reduction initiatives and building a more resilient, disaster-ready state.