Mizoram seeks Centre's support for ginger processing units, bamboo industry

The Mizoram government has sought the Centre's support for establishing large-scale ginger processing units and expanding the use of bamboo in key industries to boost the state's economy.

The request was made by Mizoram Commerce and Industries Minister F. Rodingliana during a meeting in New Delhi chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

According to an official statement, Mr. Rodingliana urged the Centre to assist in setting up large-scale ginger processing facilities and strengthening marketing infrastructure for ginger, one of the state's flagship crops.

The Minister said Mizoram has the potential to emerge as the "Ginger Capital of India" owing to its high production of the crop and called for greater value addition through processing and improved market access.

He also sought central assistance to promote the use of bamboo from Mizoram in the textile and paper industries, aiming to enhance the commercial value of the state's abundant bamboo resources.

In addition, Mr. Rodingliana requested the Centre to establish a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development and Facilitation Office in Mizoram to support entrepreneurs and strengthen industrial growth in the state.

The Minister was accompanied by Commerce and Industries Secretary H. Lianzela during the meeting.