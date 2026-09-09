Mizoram seeks ESIC hospital, higher Khelo India funding

Mizoram has sought an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital and increased Central funding for sports infrastructure in the state, an official statement said on September 9.

State Labour Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar raised the demands during a meeting with Union Labour and Employment and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Hmar sought an ESIC hospital for Mizoram, pointing out that the state’s small population makes it difficult to meet the prescribed criteria for setting up such a facility despite a growing number of ESIC beneficiaries.

He urged the Union minister to consider Mizoram’s specific requirements and the progress in ESIC registrations. Mandaviya assured Hmar that the demand would be examined and said it could be considered at the next ESIC meeting, according to the statement.

The Union minister also acknowledged the progress made by Mizoram in labour welfare initiatives.

Hmar, who also holds the Sports and Youth Services portfolio, separately submitted proposals seeking enhanced Central assistance under the Khelo India programme to develop sports infrastructure in the state.

Mandaviya assured him that Mizoram’s proposals would be considered while allocating Khelo India funds, the statement said.