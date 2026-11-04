The Mizoram government has appealed for public cooperation and voluntary compliance with the newly enacted Mizoram Fireworks Regulation Act, 2026, ahead of the Christmas season.

Home Minister K Sapdanga chaired a meeting in Aizawl on November 3 to discuss the implementation of the legislation, with officials stressing the need for public awareness alongside enforcement.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, DGP Sharad Agarwal, senior officials of the Home and General Administration departments, and representatives of the Central Young Mizo Association (YMA), Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Mizoram Merchants Association (MIMA).

Sapdanga said enforcement alone would not be sufficient to regulate fireworks. He stressed the need to educate people about their harmful effects and encourage voluntary compliance with the restrictions.

Highlighting the role of the YMA in maintaining a peaceful, clean and healthy environment, the minister called for coordinated efforts involving the government, churches, local communities and voluntary organisations.

Home Secretary Vanlalmawia made a detailed presentation on the Act, outlining its provisions governing the use, possession and sale of fireworks, as well as penalties for violations.

The legislation also provides for the formation of a High-Level Committee, District Supervisory Committees and Local Supervisory Committees to oversee its implementation.

The meeting discussed expanding public awareness campaigns through the media, churches and community leaders. Officials also deliberated on working with MIMA to prevent fireworks from entering the state ahead of Christmas and on ways to encourage people to voluntarily refrain from using them.