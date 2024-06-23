In a bid to recover from the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which wreaked havoc across Mizoram in late May, the state government has formally requested financial assistance amounting to Rs 237.6 crore from the Central government. This appeal was confirmed by K. Sapdanga, Mizoram's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister, who disclosed that Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented a detailed memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Delhi on Thursday.

The cyclone, accompanied by landslides and heavy rainfall, resulted in the tragic loss of 34 lives and inflicted substantial damage to both public infrastructure and private property, Minister Sapdanga reported. The extent of the devastation prompted the Mizoram government to urgently seek aid, highlighting the dire need for rehabilitation efforts across affected areas.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, an inter-ministerial team comprising representatives from various Union ministries and state departments convened in Aizawl on Saturday. Minister Sapdanga expressed appreciation for their presence and briefed them extensively on the widespread damage inflicted upon Mizoram's roads, water supply systems, electricity grids, and ongoing infrastructure projects.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Renu Sharma, the minister emphasized the critical nature of the requested assistance, underscoring the substantial challenges in rebuilding and restoring normalcy in the cyclone-affected regions.