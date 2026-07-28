Mizoram seeks stronger UN support to bolster disaster resilience, climate preparedness

The Mizoram government has sought enhanced cooperation with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) to strengthen the state's disaster resilience and improve preparedness against climate-induced and geological hazards.

The request was made during a meeting in New Delhi between Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalnilawma and Kumar Kishore, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction.

According to officials, Lalnilawma highlighted Mizoram's increasing vulnerability to landslides, rockfalls, earthquakes, environmental degradation and climate-related disasters. He outlined the state's efforts to promote risk-informed urban planning, strengthen building regulations through mandatory geotechnical investigations and develop Thenzawl in Serchhip district as a "Peace City" to ease developmental pressure on Aizawl.

The minister also briefed the UNDRR representative on Mizoram's collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in implementing landslide mitigation measures, strengthening early warning systems, developing resilient infrastructure and enhancing disaster preparedness across the state.

Emphasising the need for continued technical support, Lalnilawma sought greater international cooperation to strengthen institutional capacity and improve the state's resilience against natural disasters.

Kumar Kishore commended Mizoram's proactive approach to disaster risk reduction and assured that the UNDRR is ready to facilitate international knowledge exchange, connect the state with global experts and showcase Mizoram's best practices on international platforms.

The meeting also discussed the proposed North-East Regional Disaster Management Conclave, which Mizoram plans to host later this year.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening resilient infrastructure, enhancing preparedness for emerging climate and geological risks, and advancing the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.