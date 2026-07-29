Mizoram seeks to fast-track disaster mitigation projects, eyes regional leadership in disaster resilience

The Mizoram government has sought to accelerate the implementation of disaster mitigation projects and position the state as a model for disaster risk reduction in the Northeast during a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

The meeting, chaired by Mizoram's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalnilawma, focused on expediting sanctioned projects, strengthening institutional capacity, improving project implementation and enhancing the state's long-term resilience against natural disasters.

A key agenda of the meeting was the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Programme, under which the MHA advised the state government to work closely with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to prepare digital elevation models, conduct slope investigations and undertake other technical studies required for project implementation.

According to an official statement, the GSI expressed its willingness to provide technical support, while the state government assured that it would coordinate with the agency and the Public Works Department to ensure timely execution of the projects.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of several disaster mitigation initiatives approved for Mizoram, including programmes on forest fire management, earthquake risk mitigation and the Community-based Disaster Risk Reduction (CBDRR) programme.

While financial approvals have already been granted for several projects, the MHA emphasised that the timely submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and technical documentation would be essential for the release of subsequent instalments and the commencement of implementation.

Officials noted that around Rs 10 crore has been allocated to Mizoram under the CBDRR programme, which aims to develop disaster-resilient villages through local disaster planning, stronger building approval mechanisms and improved community preparedness.

Lalnilawma reiterated the state's commitment to integrating disaster risk reduction into grassroots planning and strengthening local institutions to improve disaster preparedness.

The MHA also urged Mizoram to implement the Union Home Minister's 10-point Disaster Resilience Agenda, which focuses on strengthening the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), hazard-specific planning, institutional capacity building and proactive disaster risk reduction.

The ministry assured the state government of continued support from both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The discussions also highlighted Mizoram's growing vulnerability to landslides, rockfalls, rapid urbanisation in Aizawl and its location in a high seismic zone, underscoring the need for sustained investment in disaster resilience.

During the meeting, Lalnilawma also presented the state's proposal to develop a planned 'peace city' to promote balanced regional development, reduce developmental pressure on Aizawl and encourage resilient urban growth. The proposal received a positive response from the ministry, which observed that planned urban expansion could help reduce future disaster risks while supporting sustainable development.

The meeting further discussed a proposal to host a Northeast Disaster Management Ministers' Conclave in Mizoram later this year to deliberate on region-specific disaster challenges, Finance Commission allocations, state-specific hazards and greater inter-state cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

Both the Centre and the Mizoram government reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration to expedite disaster mitigation projects, improve institutional preparedness and build a disaster-resilient state.