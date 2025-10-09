Mizoram sees 139.5 per cent surge in tourist footfall in 2024–25: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram’s tourism sector has recorded remarkable growth in the current fiscal year, with tourist footfall rising by an impressive 139.5 per cent in 2024–25 compared to 2023–24, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday, October 9. Speaking at the second day of the Mizoram Travel Fest, the Chief Minister attributed this surge to the state’s growing appeal as a tourist destination and highlighted the sector’s significant contribution to the local economy.

"Tourism in Mizoram is expanding rapidly. According to official statistics, the number of tourist arrivals has increased by 139.5% compared to the previous year," Lalduhoma said, expressing confidence that this upward trend will continue in the coming years.

The Chief Minister urged the people of Mizoram to extend warm hospitality and embrace visitors from across India, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a welcoming destination. "If Mizos truly live by their cultural values of selflessness, hospitality, respect for elders, and integrity, Mizoram will not only gain economically but also enhance its reputation nationally," he added.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive tourism, Lalduhoma emphasized that most future visitors will be fellow Indians and should be welcomed with respect rather than apprehension.

During the event, the State Tourism Department and the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department signed an agreement to jointly promote eco-tourism initiatives.

Official statistics revealed that Mizoram attracted 5.24 lakh tourists in 2024–25, compared to 2.19 lakh in 2023–24. Of these, 98.87 per cent were domestic visitors. The figures mark a steady rise from the pandemic years when tourism was at its lowest — with only 20,564 visitors in 2020–21.

Officials expect further growth in tourist arrivals this year, bolstered by the recent opening of the railway line up to Sairang near Aizawl, improving accessibility to the state’s scenic destinations.