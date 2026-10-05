Mizoram sees sharp rise in tourist arrivals as rail connectivity boosts travel

Mizoram recorded more than 6.75 lakh tourist arrivals between January and August this year, with improved connectivity emerging as one of the key factors behind the increase.

According to official data, the state received 6,75,284 visitors during the eight-month period. Of these, 6,64,197 were domestic tourists, while 11,087 were foreign visitors.

The figures mark a significant rise from the 5,24,784 tourist arrivals recorded during the 2024-25 financial year, which included 5,911 foreign tourists. Tourist arrivals increased further to 9,80,618 in 2025-26, the data showed.

Officials have linked the growing footfall partly to improved transport infrastructure, particularly the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which has connected Aizawl to the national railway network.

The 51.38-km railway line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, 2025. Officials said the new connectivity has helped make Mizoram more accessible to visitors, alongside efforts to promote the state's eco-tourism potential.

The government has also introduced regulatory measures aimed at improving tourism services and visitor safety, including the Mizoram Responsible Tourism Policy, 2020, the Mizoram (Registration of Tourist Trade) Act, 2020, and related rules.

The Tourism Department is also working with churches and civil society organisations to encourage tourism across the state.

The focus on tourism came into sharper focus with the conclusion of the three-day Anthurium Festival at Reiek Tourist Resort. Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the state needed to expand its tourism footprint by developing more destinations and creating events that could draw visitors throughout the year.

The festival, organised jointly by the Tourism and Horticulture departments, was revived after a two-year gap. Hmar said events including the Winter Festival, Hnahsin Kut, Leitlangpui Music Festival, Sakawrhmuituai sunset and Tlaizawng Paradise were being planned to showcase Mizoram's natural and cultural attractions.

Hmar also stressed the need to encourage tourism within Mizoram, saying increased movement of residents across the state would also contribute to the local economy.

The festival, inaugurated by Horticulture Minister C Lalsawivunga on October 1, featured trekking, cave expeditions, a cable footbridge, visits to Film City, indigenous games, rifle shooting and cultural activities at Ailawng and Reiek.

Cultural performances highlighting Mizo traditions were also staged by various Young Mizo Association branches and educational institutions.