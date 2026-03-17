Mizoram sees strong response as HPV vaccination drive gains pace across India

Mizoram has emerged as one of the key states showing an encouraging response to the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, with health authorities reporting steady participation among eligible girls despite ongoing examinations in schools.

The campaign, launched earlier this month, has already seen nearly three lakh girls aged 14 vaccinated across several states, including Mizoram, within just two weeks. Officials described the early figures as a positive sign of growing awareness around preventive healthcare.

Health experts say the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is critical in reducing the risk of cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women in India. The response from Mizoram is being attributed to coordinated efforts between schools, local bodies and healthcare workers.

Authorities said the programme has been timed to coincide with the academic calendar, and participation has remained stable even during exam season. With exams nearing completion, officials expect the pace of vaccination to increase further in the coming weeks.

“Health authorities are actively working in coordination with schools, local bodies, and healthcare workers to ensure smooth access to the vaccine,” an official said, urging parents and guardians to support eligible girls in getting vaccinated at the earliest.

Officials stressed that the initiative goes beyond a routine immunisation effort, calling it “more than a campaign, it is a collective movement towards a healthier, cancer-free future for our daughters.”

The nationwide drive was launched on March 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan, alongside development projects worth Rs 16,680 crore. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister described the HPV vaccination effort as “an important step towards empowering the women of the country.”

“Today, from this land of brave women, I have got the opportunity to launch an important campaign for the daughters of the entire country,” he said.

The Centre aims to expand coverage significantly in the coming months, with states like Mizoram expected to play a crucial role in ensuring last-mile delivery and sustained awareness.