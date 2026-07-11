Mizoram seizes drugs worth Rs 414 crore in six months, 312 arrested

Mizoram Police seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth more than Rs 414.66 crore during the first six months of 2026, arresting 312 people, including 57 foreign nationals, in a major crackdown on drug trafficking across the state.

According to a police statement issued on July 10, authorities registered 219 cases under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act between January 1 and June 30.

Methamphetamine accounted for the largest seizure during the period, with 315.903 kg of the drug, valued at Rs 252.72 crore, recovered in 38 cases. The operations led to the arrest of 62 individuals, including 16 foreign nationals.

Police also seized 34.923 kg of heroin worth Rs 69.85 crore in 156 cases, resulting in the arrest of 211 people, including 39 foreigners.

Other major recoveries included 20.628 kg of crystal meth valued at Rs 61.88 crore, 22.286 kg of morphine worth Rs 22.29 crore, 141.492 kg of opium valued at Rs 7.07 crore, 60.681 kg of ganja worth Rs 30.34 lakh, 214.4 kg of codeine valued at Rs 25.22 lakh, and 30 kg of alprazolam worth Rs 30 lakh.

Police said the seizures highlight the force's sustained efforts to combat narcotics trafficking while also underscoring the scale of the drug menace confronting the border state, which shares a porous international boundary with Myanmar.

