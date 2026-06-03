Mizoram seizes heroin worth Rs 3.3 crore in twin raids, five arrested

More than 1.5 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 3.3 crore was seized in two separate anti-narcotics operations across Mizoram, leading to the arrest of five people, officials said on June 3.

The biggest seizure was made during a joint operation carried out by Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Department and the Central Anti Drugs Squad (CADS) of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) at Sihphir Neihbawi (Sethup Kawn) near Aizawl on June 2.

Acting on specific inputs, the joint team intercepted a consignment and recovered 971 grams of heroin concealed in 67 soap cases. Four people were arrested in connection with the case.

The accused were identified as Daniel Malsawmdawngliana (47) of Zokhawthar in Champhai district, Suwar Uddin Laskar (47) of Rajghat-Bagha in Assam's Cachar district, Basir Uddin Laskar (26) of Rajghat-Bagha in Cachar, and Hifjul Bahar (27) of Bhitargool in Assam's Karimganj district.

Authorities also seized two vehicles allegedly used for transporting the contraband — a Hyundai Santro (MZ 01 D 8202) and a Baleno (AS 01 EU 9735).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the heroin had been sourced from Zokhawthar, a border town in Champhai district, and was being transported to Assam for distribution.

The four accused have been booked under Section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and produced before the Special Court (NDPS Act) in Aizawl. If convicted, they could face imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years along with a fine between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

In a separate operation, Saitual police seized 587 grams of heroin during a routine vehicle-checking drive at Keifang on June 1.

A car travelling from Churachandpur in Manipur towards Aizawl was stopped for inspection. Police became suspicious of one of the occupants, a woman from Churachandpur, and recovered 50 soap cases containing heroin concealed inside her clothing.

The woman was arrested, and the drugs were seized.

The combined recovery from the two operations stood at 1.558 kilograms of heroin, with the total value of the seized narcotics estimated at more than Rs 3.3 crore.