Mizoram's Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs Department and SELCO Foundation (SF) convened at Aijal Club on Thursday for a crucial meeting aimed at enhancing collaboration in the development of the livelihood sector through Decentralized Renewable Energy (DRE) in the state.

Dr. Lalhriatzuali Ralte, IAS, Director of Social Welfare and Tribal Affairs, highlighted the potential of Decentralized Renewable Energy (DRE) solutions in augmenting employment opportunities within existing departmental schemes, policies, and programs. She expressed her optimism about forging a partnership with SELCO to advance the utilization of solar energy and establish training centers.

Dr. Ralte underscored the operational status of the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) at Kelsih under the Directorate, emphasizing the state government's supportive stance through initiatives like the ongoing 'Mission Chhanchhuahna' in Phunchawng and Rangvamual. Additionally, plans for the development of Smart Tribal Villages are underway, with drafting of the development blueprint in progress.

Lalnuntluanga Colney, State Lead of SELCO Foundation (SF), emphasized the significance of a sustainable, renewable-driven approach in enhancing employment opportunities and mitigating climate change effects in the state. Usma Chakma, Project Manager at SELCO Foundation, lauded the successful implementation of various initiatives in Mizoram through collaborative efforts with NGOs and government departments.

Established in January 2023 with a vision centered on "Agriculture, Livestock, and Small Business through Renewable Energy (Solar)" to address Mizoram's employment challenges, SELCO Foundation has been actively engaged across all districts of the state.