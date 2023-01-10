Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal Brigadier Girish Upadhya on January 10 took charge as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police of 23 sector Assam Rifles, Aizawl. He succeeds Brigadier Digvijay Singh who handed over the charge to Girish Upadhya.



After taking charge, Brigadier Girish Upadhya will lead the Assam Rifles and its operations in Mizoram.

Brigadier Digvijay Singh was being seen off by sector jawans and Assam Rifles officers at sector headquarters as per Assam Rifles tradition. He was standing in a pilot car and being hand-pulled to the gate to see him off.

Earlier on janury 1 , The Assam Rifles DIG, Digvijay Singh, called on Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga at his residence in Aizawl.

The Assam Rifles DIG had discussions on several issues with the Mizoram CM in their meeting on Thursday.

During the interaction, DIG Singh shared information on the initiatives taken by the Assam Rifles in the year 2020 for the uplift of society.

The Assam Rifles DIG assured the Mizoram chief minister that they would continue to strive for the overall development in the state and maintain peace and prosperity in the region.

He also conveyed that Assam Rifles has planned to start the New Year 2021 with Anti Drug Campaign all over Mizoram.

Singh said initiative has been taken with an aim to educate and enable the Mizo youth so that they reject illicit drugs and encourage the occasional users to discontinue its use.

Zoramthanga lauded the initiative and expressed his gratitude for the same.

It is expected that such initiatives by Assam Rifles will go a long way in nourishing the relationship with the state administration.