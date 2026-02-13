Mizoram set to get piped natural gas by 2028 as northeast gas grid nears completion

Piped natural gas (PNG) is set to reach households in Mizoram by early 2028, with groundwork progressing steadily under the Centre’s flagship energy expansion programme.

Officials indicated that the state capital, Aizawl, and the town of Mamit are expected to be the first beneficiaries once the distribution network becomes operational.

The 119.5-km gas pipeline being laid by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) under the North East Natural Gas Pipeline project has already achieved 45 per cent overall completion and is targeted for readiness by December 2027. The pipeline will connect Mizoram to the broader gas grid network, marking a major step in integrating the state into the national energy infrastructure.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop on City Gas Distribution in Aizawl, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova said the pipeline up to Sihhmui in neighbouring Tripura is on track for completion by March 2027. Once that segment is finished, Tripura Natural Gas Company Ltd (TNGCL) will begin developing the city gas distribution network to extend PNG supply to households in Aizawl and Mamit.

Officials confirmed that after IGGL completes the pipeline installation up to Sihhmui by March 2027, TNGCL will initiate connections for domestic and commercial consumers. The Mizoram project is expected to become fully operational by early 2028.

The workshop, jointly organised by TNGCL and the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, focused on the technical and economic dimensions of PNG implementation. Lalchhanzova noted that Tripura has been using PNG for over three decades and currently serves more than 60,000 consumers, including hotels and restaurants. He recently inspected gas infrastructure in Agartala to study its operational model.

According to TNGCL Managing Director Pralay Patra, the expansion of natural gas infrastructure aligns with the Centre’s target of increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030. He described natural gas as a cleaner alternative to conventional fossil fuels and a crucial component of the country’s energy transition strategy.

The gas supply to Mizoram will originate from the ONGC terminal in Tripura and traverse through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrtah, Tuidam and Darlawn before reaching Mamit. It will then extend towards Lengpui and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui receiving terminal, approximately 21 km from Aizawl. The pipeline will connect to Silchar in Assam, strengthening inter-state energy connectivity in the Northeast.

IGGL officials stated that welding work has been completed up to 52 per cent, while pipe-lowering operations stand at 40 per cent, reflecting steady physical progress on the ground. The rollout of PNG in Mizoram is expected to significantly improve energy accessibility, reduce dependence on traditional fuels and support cleaner urban growth in the state.

