As included in their first 100 days of work by the new ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party, the Mizoram government today set up a boundary committee, which will look after various issues, especially those relating to the Assam-Mizoram border.



In the new boundary committee, Home Minister K. Sapdanga has been appointed chairman. Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga is the vice chairman of the boundary committee, while Home Secretary H. Lalengmawia is the member secretary.

Boundary Committee members include Adviser to CM (Political) Lalmuanpuia Punte, Chief Secretary, DGP Govt. T Romana College Assistant Professor Joseph K Lalfakzuala, one representative each from political parties (MNE, INC, BJP, AAP, and ZPM), one representative each from NGOs (NGOCC, CYMA, MUP, MHI., MZP, and MSU), and JAC on Inner Line Forest Reserved Demand, Mizoram representatives.



Also Read: Mizoram CM likely to meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma this month to discuss border issues

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is likely to meet his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma this month to discuss border issues between the two states.

A discussion between them is expected during the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session to be held in Meghalaya's capital Shillong on January 19, he said.

"The two leaders will discuss the border issues to resolve the long-standing dispute between the two states," the official said.

The proposed NEC plenary session will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mizoram shares a 164.6 km-long border with Assam.

The dispute had taken an ugly turn in July 2021 when police forces of the two states exchanged fire along the inter-state boundary, leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam.