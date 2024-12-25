Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged lynching of 31-year-old David Lalmuanpuia in Tuirial Airfield, on the outskirts of Aizawl, on the night of December 18.

David, a daily wage labourer, and his friend Lalduhsaka, 20, were reportedly beaten by members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) after a pastor from the locality accused them of burglarising his quarters during a church service and stealing Rs 26,000.

According to the victim’s mother, Nunthangmawii, both she and Lalduhsaka’s mother had pleaded with the pastor for forgiveness and urged the VDP to stop their violent actions. “They were beating my son with a water pipe. Despite my cries, they didn’t listen,” she told India Today NE. She claimed her son succumbed to his injuries while still in VDP custody.

The pastor allegedly told them that he had handed over the matter to the VDP and had no control over their actions.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide under section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint from David’s family.

Home Minister K Sapdanga condemned the incident, emphasising that while local efforts to maintain law and order are appreciated, they must operate within legal boundaries. He assured that legal action would be taken against the perpetrators.

The Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ) has also called for swift government action, warning that they may approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) if justice is delayed. The organisation further demanded an amendment to the Mizoram Police Act, 2011, under which the VDP operates, to prevent such instances of vigilante actions.