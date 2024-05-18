In the past two years, dengue has claimed the lives of seven people in Mizoram, according to the State Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (SVBDCP). Officials reported that all seven victims were residents of Aizawl district.

Mizoram's first dengue case was recorded in 2013, with the first death occurring in 2022. In 2022 alone, five people died from the mosquito-borne disease, and two additional fatalities were recorded last year.

Since 2013, the state has diagnosed over 5,100 cases of dengue. Between January 1 and April 30 this year, 132 new cases were reported. The highest number of cases was recorded in 2023, with 2,060 infections out of 12,949 samples tested. In 2022, 1,868 cases were detected from 5,252 samples.

Dengue is a viral illness transmitted primarily by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, and to a lesser extent by Aedes albopictus. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that there is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue, but early detection and access to proper medical care significantly reduce fatality rates.

The SVBDCP continues to monitor and manage the spread of dengue, urging the public to take preventive measures against mosquito bites and eliminate breeding sites.