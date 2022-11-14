In a tragic incident, a stone quarry in Hnahthial Village, Mizoram collapsed while several labourers were working in the area.

As per reports, at least 15 workers are feared to be trapped inside the debris of the stone quarry.



Meanwhile, district authorities are on their way to access the ground reports.

As per the latest update at 5 PM on November 14, five excavators have been used to recuse the miners.

Meanwhile, one stone Crusher, drilling machine is also said to be under the debris, however, the number of persons trapped inside the debris is not yet confirmed, it is believed to be at least more than 10 persons are trapped.

Most of the missing persons are Non-Mizo, who are working under a construction company.

official sources told that it will take time to clear up the debris.

Details awaited, so far no casualties have been reported.

Earlier this year, labourers from West Bengal were buried underneath debris after a stone quarry collapsed on March 4 as they were working within the White Stone Hill caves.

Notably, the slope fell while miners were inside the cave, and large chunks of white stones tumbled down the hill, colliding with tipper trucks and automobiles, forcing them to topple.