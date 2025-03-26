Mizoram emerged as a standout performer at the prestigious North Eastern Region (NER) Award ceremony honouring outstanding contributions to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Guwahati on March 25.

Assam Governor attended the event and presented awards to exceptional cadets, officers, and institutions from across the region.

Junior Under Officer (JUO) Jacksy Lalhminsangi was recognised as the Best Senior Wing (SW) Cadet from Mizoram. First Officer Lalthakimi of Government Mizo High School received the Best Female Associate NCC Officer (ANO) award, while Captain Santosh Jacob M from St. John’s Higher Secondary School, Kolasib, was named the Best Male ANO from the state.

In the institutional category, Government T. Romana College was honoured as the Best NCC College in Mizoram for the second consecutive year. Government Mizo High School was also celebrated as the Best NCC School in the state, reaffirming Mizoram’s strong presence in the NCC.

The ceremony was a proud moment for Mizoram’s NCC units, recognising their dedication, discipline, and leadership.