Mizoram police have provided detailed information regarding the shooting incident that took place on June 12, near Dawrpui Mosque in Aizawl, Mizoram. The incident involved a youth, identified as Lalnunsanga, in an apparent state of intoxication, entered "Abdul Rokit Shop" and demanded Rs. 1,00,000 from Hayder Ali, the shopkeeper. Upon refusal Lalnunsanga shot Ali, resulting in a gunshot wound to his left big toe.

Following the incident, an FIR (AZL-PS C/No. 212/24 Dt.12.06.2024 u/s 397/307/326 IPC r/w 25(1-B)(a)/27(1) Arms Act {311/109/118(2) BNS}) was lodged by the victim, Hayder Ali, a resident of Kadaigul, Karimganj, currently living in Dawrpui. The police have detained Lalnunsanga (32) of Armed Veng South, Aizawl, who was apprehended by the complainant and residents immediately after the incident.

SI Lalsangliana from Aizawl Police Station has been tasked with investigating the matter. The police seized CCTV footage from the crime scene and retrieved a locally-made 0.22 pistol with two live rounds from Lalnunsanga. Swabs for Gunshot Residue (GRS) have been collected from the accused's hands, and suspected blood stains have been lifted from the victim's feet.

An injury report from the Medical Officer at Civil Hospital Aizawl classified the injury as grievous. Lalnunsanga, identified as a drug addict, was under the influence during the incident and has provided inconsistent statements regarding the source of the weapon. According to a medical certificate from psychiatrist Lalduhawmi at Civil Hospital Aizawl, Lalnunsanga was under treatment for drug de-addiction and was prescribed Nap-10, a sedative used for this purpose.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation, including sustained interrogation of the accused and tracing his connections.

The accused, Lalnunsanga, had a heated dispute with Hayder Ali, a shopkeeper from Karimganj, during which he shot Ali in the right foot with a 0.22 pistol. Lalnunsanga was arrested on the scene, and a locally-made pistol was seized. He claimed the gun was given to him for repairs by Muanpuia from Manipur. The police are thoroughly investigating his claims and connections.