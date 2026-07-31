Mizoram should produce players who can take India to FIFA Futsal World Cup: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 31 said the state should aim to produce futsal players capable of forming the backbone of the Indian national team and helping the country qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Addressing a felicitation programme for Tlangnuam Futsal Club, winners of the AIFF Futsal Championship 2025-26, in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said Mizoram must look beyond domestic achievements and focus on developing players capable of competing at the highest level of international futsal.

“Mizoram should aspire to produce players who can become the backbone of the Indian national team and help the country qualify for, and excel at, the FIFA Futsal World Cup,” the chief minister said.

He urged the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) and players to work with determination towards achieving the goal.

Congratulating Tlangnuam FC on winning its maiden national title, Lalduhoma said the AIFF championship should not be the team’s final destination. He encouraged the players to aim for higher-level competitions, including the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, before setting their sights on the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The chief minister also commended the MFA for its efforts to promote futsal in the state and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and supporting athlete development.

Lalduhoma said Mizoram’s youth possess exceptional sporting talent and noted that sports was among the first sectors to receive support under the state government’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ scheme.

The state government is also investing in new football infrastructure and upgrading existing facilities to further promote the sport and provide better opportunities for young athletes, he added.