Mizoram signs historic peace pact, ends decades-long Hmar insurgency

The Mizoram government on April 15 signed a peace accord with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate-led faction of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), effectively bringing an end to decades-long insurgency in the state.

The Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed by Mizoram Home Secretary David Lalithantluanga and HPC(D) president Lalhmingthanga Sanate at a ceremony held in Sakawrda, the headquarters of the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC). The event was attended by Lalmuanpuia Punte, senior officials, and leaders of the Hmar community.

The agreement outlines a comprehensive development roadmap for the Hmar-dominated SHC region in the northern and northeastern parts of Mizoram. It includes provisions for enhanced budgetary allocation, a special development package, infrastructure upgrades, and improved connectivity.

As part of the pact, 43 cadres of the Sanate-led faction will lay down arms and join the mainstream. A “homecoming” ceremony for the cadres is scheduled to be held on April 30 at the Central Training Institute in Sesawng, near Aizawl.

The agreement also grants official recognition to Sikpui Ruoi, the largest Hmar festival celebrated annually on December 5, marking a significant cultural milestone for the community.

Calling the accord a “milestone,” Punte said it signals the end of ethnic insurgency in Mizoram. He noted that lack of development often fuels unrest and expressed hope that the agreement, rooted in development commitments, would ensure lasting peace.

Home Secretary Lalithantluanga highlighted that the state had previously signed peace accords with Hmar militant groups in 1994 and 2018, with the latest agreement in 2026 completing the peace process.

Sanate acknowledged the sacrifices made during over three decades of militancy, stating that while the agreement may not fulfil all initial demands, it represents a positive step towards mutual understanding.

The HPC(D) had demanded administrative reforms for the SHC, including shifting its control to the District Council and Minority Affairs Department, along with increased funding, infrastructure development, and establishment of educational institutions. It also sought recognition of Sikpui Ruoi and Hmar Martyrs’ Day as local holidays.

The Sanate-led faction was the last among three Hmar insurgent groups active since 1996, and the agreement is widely seen as closing the final chapter of militancy in Mizoram.