Mizoram signs MoU with NDDB to boost dairy sector under ‘White Revolution 2.0’

The Mizoram Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd (MULCO) on January 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to strengthen the dairy sector in the state, officials said.

The MoU, aimed at providing a structured and technology-driven boost to Mizoram’s dairy industry, was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata. State Cooperation Secretary Udit Rai Prakash, NDDB Executive Director S Rajeev, and MULCO Managing Director Lalhmunliani executed the agreement.

Officials said the partnership aligns Mizoram’s dairy development initiatives with the Ministry of Cooperation’s flagship programme, ‘White Revolution 2.0’. Under the agreement, the NDDB will prepare a comprehensive dairy development plan for the state and provide technical support and assistance in all required areas. MULCO will be responsible for implementing the plan on the ground.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the agreement would not only enhance milk production but also improve the livelihoods and incomes of livestock farmers in Mizoram. Highlighting the state’s tradition of animal husbandry and favourable land resources for livestock rearing, he added that modern technology and improved practices could help harness the sector’s full potential.

He also suggested establishing a dedicated monitoring unit to ensure effective implementation of the project.

According to official data, Mizoram recorded the lowest daily milk production in the Northeast during 2024-25, at 64,400 kg per day, underscoring the need for structured interventions in the sector.