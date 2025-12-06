Mizoram’s Silchar–Sairang railway line gets green signal, virtual flag-off after Parliament session

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has officially approved the long-awaited Silchar–Sairang railway line via Bairabi, a major development for Mizoram’s connectivity, officials said on Friday (December 5). The announcement was made during a meeting with Jonathan Lalremruata, OSD to the Chief Minister and Mizoram’s representative in the Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee (DRUCC).

The project is set to be virtually inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alongside Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma after the ongoing Parliament session.

NFR also indicated that the extension of the Sairang line to Hmawngbuchhuah via Thenzawl, known as Peace City, has been agreed in principle. The final alignment is being worked out, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared accordingly.

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To promote tourism, the introduction of a Vistadome coach on a trial basis is under consideration. The coach is expected to offer passengers panoramic views of Mizoram’s scenic landscapes.

In a significant digital push, the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system will now be integrated with IRCTC. Trains to Sairang will carry QR codes enabling passengers to register for ILPs before entering the state.

The NFR is also exploring the feasibility of a Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter and parcel services in Aizawl. For logistics, land in Sairang is being earmarked for a warehouse, which may be leased for up to 35 years by the state government or other agencies.

Construction of key facilities, including a merchant room, labour room, toilets, goods office, and sheds, is expected to be completed within the next two to three months, officials added.

ALSO READ | Mizoram's Bairabi–Sairang rail link ready for inauguration, promises major boost to northeast connectivity