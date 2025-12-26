Mizoram singing prodigy Esther Hnamte receives national honour from President

Nine-year-old Esther Hnamte from Mizoram has been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 in the Art & Culture category, receiving India's highest civilian honour for children from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in the capital on December 26.

Hnamte, whose vocal talents captured national attention when she was just four years old, rose to prominence through her stirring rendition of AR Rahman's "Maa Tujhe Salaam" and the national anthem. Her performances, widely circulated on social media, have drawn praise from senior political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for promoting national unity through music.

The young singer was amongst 16 children from across the country recognised for exceptional achievements in various fields including bravery, social service, environment, sports, art and culture, and science and technology.

President Murmu congratulated the recipients, stating that the award-winning children have brought pride to their families, communities and the entire nation. She expressed confidence that these honours will inspire children throughout the country.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recognises extraordinary accomplishments by individuals under 18 years of age.

Hnamte's latest recognition adds to an impressive collection of accolades. She received a special appreciation award from the Governor of Mizoram in 2020, followed by the Young Achievers Award from Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited in 2021. That same year, the Mizo Zaimi Inzawmkhawm, the state's singers' society, presented her with a "non-native award" for a "Jana Gana Mana" music video produced in collaboration with the Indian Army.