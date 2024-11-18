The oath of affirmation ceremony for the 12 elected members of the Sinlung Hills Council took place on Monday at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Aizawl.

The event marked the beginning of a new administrative term under the guidelines of the Sinlung Council Act 2018.

During the ceremony, Lalhmingthanga from the 5-Ratu Constituency was elected as the Pro-tem Chairman in accordance with Section 13(1) of the Sinlung Council Act 2018. The oath-taking was administered by Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner, Er. Lalhriatpuia.

Following this, as per Section 13(2) of the Act, the Pro-tem Chairman administered the oath to all elected members.



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Subsequently, under Section 5(2) of the Sinlung Hills Council Act 2018, the Pro-tem Chairman called for the nomination of the Chairman. R. Lalfakzuala from the 10-Tinghmun constituency was elected uncontested as the Chairman.

The elected members of the Sinlung Hills Council are as follows: Chairman - R. Lalfakzuala (10-Tinghmun, MNF), Deputy Chairman - Benjamin Lalrawnliana (9-Zohmun, MNF), and Chief Executive Member - Ricky Lalremsanga (4-Vanbawng, MNF).

The Executive Members include Melody Lalchhuangzeli (8-Sakawrdai North, IND), Lalhmingthanga (5-Ratu, MNF), Zokhumthanga (12-Saiphai, MNF), and Lalhriatchhunga Hmar (7-Sakawrdai South, IND). The nominated members are C. Lalnuntlanga from New Vervek and Ramfangzauva from Sakawrdai.