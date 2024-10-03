The Mizoram State Election Commissioner, H. Lalthlangliana, has announced that the elections for the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council will take place on November 5. As the election process unfolds, key dates have been established, including an October 10 deadline for submitting nominations and an October 14 cutoff for candidates wishing to withdraw their candidacy. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for October 11.

Voting will begin on November 5, from 7 AM to 4 PM, with vote counting commencing immediately after the polls close. The final electoral roll lists a total of 23,789 registered voters, with women constituting 11,914 of this number, reflecting the demographic dynamics within the Sinlung Hills Council.

In preparation for the elections, security measures have been prioritized. A total of 38 polling stations will be set up, with 16 designated as critical due to their proximity to the Assam and Manipur borders.

Additionally, a pre-poll alliance has been formed between the ruling Zoram People's Movement and the Hmar People's Convention. This coalition includes a seat-sharing agreement that will divide the 12 available seats between the two parties, setting the stage for a competitive electoral landscape in the upcoming elections.