The Mizo National Front (MNF) and and its ally, the Hmar People's Convention (HPC Reformed) secured a majority with seven seats in Mizoram's 12-member Sinlung Hills Council election which was held on November 5.

Meanwhile, the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Hmar People's Convention (HPC) suffered a defeat.

According to the results announced by the State Election Commission on November 5 night, the MNF-HPC(R) together won, while the ZPM won three of the eight seats it contested.

The HPC failed to secure any seats out of the four it contested. The Congress won one seat out of the 12 it contested, while the BJP, which contested 1 seat, drew a blank. The result of one seat is pending, officials said on Wednesday.

Incumbent chief executive member (CEM) Lalvenhima Hmar of ZPM retained his Suangpuilawn seat, while chairman HC Lalmalsawm lost to MNF nominee Benjamin Lalrawnliana from Zohmun constituency.

A total of 49 candidates, including a woman, were in the fray for the polls.



The SHC was set up on July 9, 2018, following a peace accord between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) on April 2 that year. The council has 12 elected members and two nominated seats. (With PTI inputs)