Mizoram: Smooth polling marks Dampa by-election; 83.07% turnout recorded

The Dampa (ST) Assembly Constituency bye-election in Mizoram concluded peacefully on November, with a voter turnout of 83.07 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

Polling commenced at 7 am across 41 stations and continued beyond 8 pm at Marpara Pokling, where voters queued up until late evening. Despite minor technical issues with VVPAT machines at a few locations, officials confirmed that all glitches were resolved promptly and polling went on smoothly.

Compared to the 2023 General Election, which saw a turnout of 86.82 per cent, this year’s participation was slightly lower. The District Election Office monitored voting in all 40 webcast-enabled stations, except Zopui, where poor network connectivity prevented live transmission.

The bye-election was necessitated by the death of sitting MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. The outcome is being closely watched as a crucial test for the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) ahead of the Lai Autonomous District Council elections on December 3 and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls expected early next year.

For the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), retaining the seat is critical to preserving its position in the 40-member Assembly. The party currently holds nine seats, one short of the ten required to claim the post of Leader of Opposition. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has two MLAs, is looking to use the contest to strengthen its presence in the Christian-majority state.

Chief Electoral Officer Lalrozama said the polling process was peaceful across all locations, including the three critical stations at Silsury I, II and III. Rulpuihlim recorded the highest turnout at 89.30 per cent, followed closely by Chhippui at 89.29 per cent.

Dampa constituency, located in Mamit district bordering Bangladesh and Tripura, has a diverse mix of Mizo, Chakma and Bru voters. A total of 20,888 electors were eligible to cast their votes.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.