The Assam Rifles, in two separate operations, recovered smuggled foreign cigarettes and Burmese areca nuts with a combined value of Rs 8 crore near the India-Myanmar border in east Mizoram's Champhai and the state's southernmost Lawngtlai district.

Acting on specific intelligence, troopers of the paramilitary force, assisted by the Mizoram Police, seized 600 cases of foreign cigarettes smuggled from Myanmar in Lawngtlai district's Cherhlun area on December 18.

An official informed that the seized cigarettes worth Rs 7.8 crore were handed over to the state police in Thingsai village in the neighbouring Hnahthial district on the same day.

In another operation, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs officials seized 4,400 kg of smuggled Burmese areca nuts at Hmuhmeltha in Champhai district on the same day, December 18.

The consignment worth Rs 30.8 lakh was handed over to the Customs preventive force in Champhai for further legal proceedings.