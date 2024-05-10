Sangthankima, a renowned social worker from Aizawl, Mizoram, was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 9.

Sangthankima was recognised for his exceptional work in the field of social service, particularly for running Mizoram's largest orphanage, 'Thutak Nunpuitu Team', for over three decades.

Through his organisation, Sangthankima has been at the forefront of addressing critical issues related to children's welfare, addiction rehabilitation, HIV-AIDS awareness, education, and other civic causes in the state.

Sangthankima has continuously provided shelter and rehabilitation services to orphans, differently-abled individuals, and drug addicts, making a significant impact on the lives of the underprivileged sections of society.

His selfless dedication to social upliftment and commitment to serving humanity has earned him widespread admiration and respect across Mizoram and beyond.

The Padma Shri is one of India's highest civilian honors, awarded annually for distinguished service in various fields.