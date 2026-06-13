Mizoram Speaker calls for preservation of Mizo culture and traditions

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama on Saturday, June 13, called for the preservation and promotion of Mizo culture, traditions and values, saying they form the foundation of the community's identity and contribute to the State's growing reputation among visitors.

Addressing a cultural day programme, Zo Ni, organised by the Young Mizo Association (YMA) at Sesawng near Aizawl, the Speaker said safeguarding the unique cultural heritage of the Mizo people was essential in a diverse country like India.

"In a diverse country like India, safeguarding our unique cultural identity enhances the beauty and prestige of our State and the nation while earning respect from other communities," he said.

Lalbiakzama, who also represents the Chalfilh Assembly constituency under which Sesawng falls, noted that Mizoram has witnessed a steady increase in tourist arrivals in recent years.

He said many visitors have highlighted positive aspects of Mizo culture and traditions through photographs and videos shared on social media, helping project a favourable image of the State.

The Speaker attributed this recognition to the collective efforts of the people and urged citizens to continue upholding traditional Mizo values, including Tlawmngaihna — the spirit of selfless service — as well as respect for elders and community welfare.

He stressed the importance of passing on traditional knowledge and cultural practices to younger generations to ensure the continued preservation of the community's heritage.

Lalbiakzama also underscored the need to promote Mizo folk songs, folk dances, folklore and traditional attire so that future generations remain connected to their cultural roots.

The event was attended by members of the Young Mizo Association, community leaders and local residents.