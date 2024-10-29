Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, on October 29 laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 200-bedded 3GEN Global Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital at Aizawl's Falkland Hall.

The estimated amount for the building construction of 3Gen Global Healthcare Multi-Speciality Hospital is Rs 5 crores, with an amount of Rs 25 crores expected for its full completion.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker said that health, education, and public safety are the three pillars of national development.

The Speaker said, “3Gen Global Healthcare's initiative to meet the health care challenges faced by Mizoram is a remarkable milestone, with an introduction in Air Lift Ambulance Service, Eye Transplant and Robotic Surgeries, which will be the first in Mizoram and the Air Ambulance facility will be the first in North East India.”

“3Gen Global Healthcare Multi-speciality Hospital will improve Mizoram's economy and employment opportunities for many youths, and I am confident will be a great blessing for Mizoram,” he added.