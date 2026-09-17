Mizoram speaker to lead Indian delegation session on AI at Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama will lead the Indian delegation's session on artificial intelligence at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town. The discussion places parliamentary use of AI alongside wider talks on stronger institutions and equitable development.
- The 69th conference runs in Cape Town from September 13 to 20
- The event is examining stronger parliamentary systems across Commonwealth nations
- Discussions also focus on promoting equitable development among member countries
Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama will lead the Indian delegation’s session on artificial intelligence at the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Cape Town, South Africa.
According to an official release, Lalbiakzama has been designated the lead speaker for the session titled “Artificial Intelligence in Parliament: Current Applications, Prospects and Implementation Strategies.”
The conference, which began on September 13, will continue until September 20 and is discussing issues related to strengthening parliamentary systems and promoting equitable development among Commonwealth countries.
Lalbiakzama is accompanied by Assembly Additional Secretary Lalthangmawia at the conference.
The annual conference is organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), which comprises 56 countries with parliamentary systems of governance.
The 70th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is scheduled to be held in Ottawa, Canada, in 2027.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today