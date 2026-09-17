Mizoram speaker to lead Indian delegation session on AI at Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama will lead the Indian delegation’s session on artificial intelligence at the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to an official release, Lalbiakzama has been designated the lead speaker for the session titled “Artificial Intelligence in Parliament: Current Applications, Prospects and Implementation Strategies.”

The conference, which began on September 13, will continue until September 20 and is discussing issues related to strengthening parliamentary systems and promoting equitable development among Commonwealth countries.

Lalbiakzama is accompanied by Assembly Additional Secretary Lalthangmawia at the conference.

The annual conference is organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), which comprises 56 countries with parliamentary systems of governance.

The 70th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is scheduled to be held in Ottawa, Canada, in 2027.