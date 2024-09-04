The Special Narcotics PS team under CID Crime seized 41.234 kg of suspected methamphetamine worth Rs 5,36,04,200 at Lungverh, Sakawrtuichhun area, Aizawl, on September 3.

Acting on specific inputs, the personnel conducted an operation and arrested five individuals for involvement in the case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Edenthara (27), a resident of Zemabawk; Rochharliana (38) and Vanlalvunga (47), residents of Champhai District; Nasir Uddin (34) from Assam's Karimganj and Anurul Haque (37), a resident of North Tripura.

Upon the recovery of the drugs and arrest of the five individuals, a case was registered by the Special Narcotics PS under the ND&PS Act for further legal action.

Investigation on backward and forward linkages has been launched.