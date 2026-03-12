Mizoram spent Rs 685.93 crore on power purchase from external sources: Minister

The Mizoram government has spent Rs 685.93 crore to procure electricity from external sources during the current financial year, Power Minister F Rodingliana informed the state Assembly on March 11.

Replying to a query by K Lalawmdawna of the Mizo National Front (MNF), the minister said the state’s internal power generation from both hydro and solar sources reached only 41 million units between January and December 2026.

Rodingliana said the government collected Rs 245.33 crore as revenue from electricity consumers during the same period. However, he noted that the cost of procuring power from outside the state was significantly higher than the revenue generated from consumers.

Despite the gap, the minister said the state has managed to maintain a clean balance sheet and clear its debt related to electricity procurement.

Officials also informed the Assembly that the government is making sustained efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in power generation. In January this year, Chief Minister Lalduhoma laid the foundation stone for a Rs 76.98 crore Tuirini small hydropower project in Aizawl district, which will have a generating capacity of 24 MW.

Meanwhile, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed 132 MW Tuivai hydroelectric project in Saitual district near the Manipur border has been completed, and the DPR for the Tlawng hydro project near Aizawl is expected to be finalised by September this year.