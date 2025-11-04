Mizoram sports minister extends financial aid for study tours to six schools in Aizawl West II

Mizoram Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Tuesday, November 4 distributed financial assistance worth Rs 3,49,940 to six government schools within his constituency, Aizawl West II, to facilitate their upcoming study tours and excursions.

The assistance, drawn from the MLA Local Area Development Fund, was handed over during a brief ceremony held at the Minister’s office in MINECO, attended by teachers, students, and school representatives.

The beneficiary schools include:

Govt. Primary School-II, Dinthar

Govt. Middle School, Tuikual North

Govt. Primary School, Kanan

Govt. Middle School, Tuikual South

Govt. High School, Dinthar

Govt. Middle School, Dawrpui Vengthar

The initiative stems from Hmar’s earlier visits to various government schools in May this year, where he personally interacted with students and teachers to understand their academic and infrastructural needs. Many schools had requested support for educational tours, which the Minister pledged to fulfill.

Speaking at the occasion, Hmar said, “Government schools are meant to serve families facing economic hardships. It is our responsibility to extend all possible support to them. In the coming academic session, we will also provide school uniforms to all students from lower primary schools under my constituency.”

Further, the minister announced a special financial allocation of Rs 2,25,000 from the MLA Fund to temporarily support a teacher at Govt. Gairigaon Primary School, Dinthar, who has been serving without pay due to administrative delays. The support will continue until March 2026.